Irony Dies As Trump-Loving Louis Gohmert Tried To Shame Peter Stzrok For Affair

You know, I could talk about glass houses. I could talk about hypocrisy. I could talk about decorum. What about "civility," should I go there?

Too many things. Too many things wrong with this entire bullshit hearing to count, but the be all and end all so far has got to be unhinged Rep. Louis Gohmert, who I guarantee, cos-plays Voldemort in his spare time.

He flat out accused FBI Agent Peter Stzrok of lying under oath to Congress, and to support his claim, asked how many times he looked into his wife's eyes and lied to her about the affair he was having with his co-worker, Lisa Page.

Now, rather than talk about the bizarre theatrics that comprised the run-up and aftermath of that *cough* climactic moment (you can watch the clip yourself,) let me pose the obvious question:

Does that mean everyone who has every had an affair in their personal life is lying when they are under oath about everything else?

And, if I may follow up, how well does that bode for the President whose dimpled ass they lick with abandon? Even better, how well does that bode for, say, the members of Congress licking said dimpled ass?

Asking for a friend of the Republic.