Jeff Sessions Joins In And Laughs With Conservative Students As They Chant 'Lock Her Up'

CNN played a video clip of Trump's embattled AG having a laugh when conservative students began chanting to lock up Hillary Clinton.

CNN's Newsroom with Poppy Harlow were discussing Trump's enemy's lost - a vindictive play to possibly strip former intelligence officers of their security clearances because they have criticized him when CNN cut to Jeff Sessions speaking to Turning Point USA’s High School Leadership Summit.

The crowd of conservatives chanted "lock her up," a reference to Hillary Clinton that the now disgraced and admitted felon, former Trump NSA Gen. Michael Flynn began on the 2016 campaign trail.

Jeff Sessions in real-time responded by laughing, poking his nose and joining in the chant, of "Lock her up." He then continued to be entertained.

This is disgraceful for an Attorney General of any administration. He's what Republicans hold up as the chief law enforcement officer in America? Shame.

Calling for a political rival to be incarnated falls into banana republic territory that Trump has pushed the country into.