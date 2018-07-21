Michelle Wolf Upsets Fox News By Comparing ICE To ISIS

You really have to hand it to Michelle Wolf. She knows exactly how to push the buttons of right wing mutton-heads, here comparing the gestapo-like tactics used by ICE ( U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to the terrorist organization ISIS.

Playing the role of Homeland Security secretary Kristjen Nielsen, Wolf said, “It’s popular nowadays to say ICE is bad. But there’s no better representation of American values right now than ICE is."

Yup.

Source: The Wrap



Michelle Wolf mocks the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Sunday’s episode of her Netflix show “The Break” in a sketch that compares the law enforcement agency to the terrorist organization ISIS. The sketch shows three ICE agents talking about the values of the institution by starting off sentences with the phrase “ICE is,” but it quickly becomes clear that all of their statements also apply to ISIS. The sketch rips ICE for the practice of deporting people for minor legal infractions and the Trump administration’s policy of separating children of immigrants from their parents when they cross the U.S. border.