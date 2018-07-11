Poll Says Obama Ranks As Top President Of Americans' Lifetimes

Just because a little nostalgic good news is in order, and also so we all understand that what media presents to us as reality is not even close to reality, I bring you this Pew Research Poll, where Americans rank former President Barack Obama as the 1st or 2nd best president of their lifetimes.

The Hill:

The poll asked people in an open-ended format which president has done the best job in their lifetimes, using respondents' first and second choices for the survey's findings.

Forty-four percent of Americans said Obama was either the best or the second-best president in their lifetime, with 33 percent saying the same for Bill Clinton. Thirty-two percent said Ronald Regan was the best or second-best president in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, 19 percent said the same for President Trump, who has been in office since 2017.

The survey notes that Americans' views on the best president is largely tied to their age. Millennials were more likely than older generations to list Obama as the best president in their lifetime, while older Americans are much more likely to name Reagan as the best president.

Sixty-two percent of millennials believe Obama is either the best or second-best president in their lifetime. On the other hand, about 4 in 10 of the two older generations (baby boomers and the the silent generation) named Reagan the best president.