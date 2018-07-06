Profile In Courage Marco Rubio Slams Pruitt's Ethics (After He Quits)

And once again, Rubio bravely steps forward—after the fact—to take a strong stand on his complete lack of principles:

The controversies surrounding the former administrator of @EPA had become a major impediment & necessitated a leadership change. I am hopeful that under new leadership the agency will be in a better position to carry out the important work of protecting our natural environment. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 5, 2018

Rubio is the kid who sneaks onto the bus bringing the winning team home and tries to convince everyone that he’s a member of the squad. He’s probably pasted a picture of himself into the meeting between FDR and Churchill on the USS Augusta.

Editor's note (Frances Langum) Don't get me started about "the important work of protecting our natural environment."