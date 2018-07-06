Profile In Courage Marco Rubio Slams Pruitt's Ethics (After He Quits)

By Tengrain
Profile In Courage Marco Rubio Slams Pruitt's Ethics (After He Quits)

And once again, Rubio bravely steps forward—after the fact—to take a strong stand on his complete lack of principles:

Rubio is the kid who sneaks onto the bus bringing the winning team home and tries to convince everyone that he’s a member of the squad. He’s probably pasted a picture of himself into the meeting between FDR and Churchill on the USS Augusta.

Editor's note (Frances Langum) Don't get me started about "the important work of protecting our natural environment."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV