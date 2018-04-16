GAO Reports Scott Pruitt's 'Cone Of Silence' Broke The Law

The General Accounting Office replied to a request from Congressional Democrats that Scott Pruitt's $34,000 soundproof super secret phone system was over the amount set by law by $29K. Yahoo News:

Pruitt told a congressional committee he needed the booth to make secure calls to the White House and discuss classified information, but he was unable to tell the lawmakers how often he would use it.

The agency previously declined to publicly provide specific details about the private phone booth and whether it technically meets the requirements of a SCIF — a facility used for secure communications to discuss classified information. The EPA already has at least one SCIF elsewhere in its headquarters.

The agency concluded that the EPA should report the violations, which would require a report to the President and Congress, according to federal law.