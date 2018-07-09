San Bernardino County Prosecutor Put On Leave After Despicable Social Media Posts

Michael Selyem, the lead deputy district attorney for the San Bernardino Central Hardcore Gang Unit, has been suspended by the DA's office Monday after intense backlash over despicable and shockingly offensive social media posts reached a fever pitch.

The San Bernardino County DA, Mike Ramos said in a statement that Selyem will be on administrative leave while they conduct an investigation into his actions. They added:

"The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office does not condone hate, discrimination or incitement of violence. Our community and the entire criminal justice system depends on having fair, ethical, and unbiased prosecutors."

Ramos also stated that the investigation could lead to "disciplinary action leading up to termination."

Some of the posts were on Facebook and Instagram. In one post he said, about U. S. Representative Maxine Waters: “Being a loud-mouthed c#nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now …” I mean. WHAT. A deputy prosecutor actually wrote this comment in a public forum on a video OF Maxine Waters.

What else? He called the victim of a police shooting a "shitbag" and said that he “got exactly what he deserved....You reap what you sow. And by the way go fuck yourself you liberal shitbag.”

Oh, and he also dove into some Trump style bashing, with a post of a photo of a Mexican man that said “Mexican word of the day: Hide” and a photo shopped image of Michelle Obama holding a sign that said, “Trump grabbed my penis.”

Let's see if he takes a little taxpayer vacation and suffers a nasty letter in his file or if he actually loses his job. With his hateful views, he could be a contender for Attorney General in the Trump Administration.