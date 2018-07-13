Sean Hannity Tells Jim Jordan: It's All Lies And Smears Because You Support Trump

Last night, Fox News' Sean Hannity trotted out the tired and bogus defense that Rep. Jim Jordan is being criticized for not defending his student-athletes against a sexual predator in his locker room at OSU because he supports Trump.

Before discussing the House Committee's mockery of a hearing, Hannity came to Jordan's defense, not with facts, but with his usual partisan hyperbole against any criticism of his King and his most ardent supporters.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Congressman Jordan, welcome to the club. If you support Donald Trump, you had to know, the lies, the smears against you are obviously a political attack. I'm sorry you're going through that. REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): You've been through it, you know what it's like, thank you. HANNITY: I know it every day. It's all of us. Anyone that supports the president. JORDAN: Exactly right. HANNITY: And I'm sorry you and your family have to go through that...

You can't take this seriously, not because it's Hannity, but because we have a plethora of former wrestlers coming out and condemning then-coach Jim Jordan for refusing to stop a sexual deviant in his midst, putting into jeopardy the students he was supposed to coach, mentor and protect.

And now with OSU's head coach at the time, Hellickson admitting he knew about Dr. Strauss' sexual proclivities, Jordan has no defense whatsoever except for him, his PR firm and yep, Sean Hannity to smear his accusers.