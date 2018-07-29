Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

For as much as I (rightfully) criticize the media and how they normalize Trump's full-bore attack on democratic norms, there are those pockets of good journalism that need to be recognized. CNBC's John Harwood is one of the good ones. And he makes a point here that I think too many MAGAts dismiss as unimportant: Trump's policies are destroying not only our diplomatic relatioinships, but the global economy in ways that will be felt for decades to come.

Facts, figures, and context. Whodathunk?

Contrast that, if you will, with this gauzy, soft focus promo from Maggie Haberman of the "failing New York Times" on Javanka:

It was only in May that Mr. Kushner had his security clearance restored after months of questions about whether he was in peril in the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Mr. Mueller’s investigators have not publicly cleared Mr. Kushner, and Mr. Kushner’s advisers issued misleading statements that indicated his clearance had been fully restored, when in fact he was still awaiting that status. But he and his wife are still ramping up their profiles, ready again for a more public stage to pursue their projects after waiting out — and in some cases grinding down — their critics. “I think they felt in some ways when things escalated that they thought it was best to keep a lower profile and hone in on their specific policy areas,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary. Ms. Trump’s announcement this past week that she would shut down her fashion brand, based in New York, seemed to symbolize a recommitment to her life and her husband’s in Washington.

Ugh. This was on the front page too. Clearly, The New York Times learned nothing from their Judy Miller debacle and has decided to go all in on pimping for Trump. And for what? For him to complain about how terrible they are?

Think how different the country would be if we had more Harwoods and a whole lot less Habermans.



So what's catching your eye this morning?