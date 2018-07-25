Velshi SLAMS Trump For Deporting Parents While Children In Custody

MSNBC host Ali Velshi expressed outrage on Wednesday after reports said that the Trump administration may have deported hundreds of parents while their children remain in U.S. detention centers.

The Trump administration said in a recent court filing that it believes that parents of 463 children were not reunited with their kids before the parents were deported, without giving them custody of their children.

“The process is so confusing, the ACLU says, quote, things down here are a mess,” Velshi explained.

“Think about this, Ali,” co-host Stephanie Ruhle said. “All of those children are in U.S. custody without parents.”

“What society thinks this is okay?” Velshi pleaded. “It’s barbarous. It’s just a terrible thing to do.”

“You’re talking about humanity,” Ruhle noted. “I’m going to talk about policy. We now have to house, feed, clothe, and give medical attention to those children.”

“It’s not free,” Velshi agreed.

“And they’re our responsibility now. Why would we do that?” Ruhle wondered.