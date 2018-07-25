WATCH Larry Kudlow Fake His Way On Tax Cut 2.0

Remember when Donald Trump was asked about the G7, and blabbed on about how it used to be the G8, and now it's the G7, but he would prefer it be the G8, because that was before the G7 and that was better because it was the G8?

Meet Larry Kudlow talking about Tax Cut 2.0. Ainsley Earhardt pitched a softball question to Larry on this morning's "Fox and Friends," daring to ask him "How is it going to make our lives better? What's in the Tax Cut 2.0?"

Please be aware that this is a direct quote from the video, and I am not making this up. Watch it yourself if you don't believe me, and believe me:

"Well, look, um, 2.0 follows 1.0." said the Chairman of the Council of Ecomomic Advisors.

"1.0 has been a smashing success."

I'm sorry, WHAT?

"So we wanna look at 2.0, we haven't worked out all the specifics yet." The paper is due today, Larry!

And then he throws out a number of word salad proposals, insisting that he's not announcing policy, that all of this is still in negotiations, and won't be voted on until...after the election.

Wait, what?

Larry, the House wants to vote for more tax cuts in September, you know, so they have something to run on and lose to the Blue Wave anyway!

PS. Pop Quiz! The government will shut down in September if they don't pass a spending bill, and it will have to include all that "to be reimbursed by Mexico" Wall Money or no dice.

Distracting, ya think?

Dammit! Governing is hard!

Coming soon: Larry Kudlow's term paper, "Four-Percent Growth: A Land of Contrasts."