WATCH: Trump Campaigner Loses Debate - 'Is Trump Racist?'

This is how you ask follow-up questions. US Media take note:

So, on this week's @AJHeadtoHead, I ask former Trump campaign adviser JD Gordon not just about Russia and collusion but also whether he accepts Trump is a racist - check out his astonishing answer in this preview clip (and my refusal to let it go!):pic.twitter.com/oUP6LYezYU — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 26, 2018

Host of Al Jazeera's "AJ Head-to-Head," Mehdi Hasan, asks former Trump campaign staffer JD Gordon if Trump is racist."

HILARITY ensues.

Hint: JD says Trump can't be a racist because he did the sword dance with Saudi royalty, and is also very nice to Kim Jong Un. But Trump does say things that JD wouldn't say. And JD won't say why he wouldn't say those things.

Mehdi Hasan just keeps going, to the point where no other conclusion can be reached than...what Donald Trump says about those brown people who are not billionaires or dictators...is racist.

More like this, please. And Chuck Todd take note.