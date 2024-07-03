DoJ Will Pursue Trump Cases Even If He Wins In November

Lawyers in the department do not believe the policy bars them from proceeding against a president-elect.
By Susie MadrakJuly 3, 2024

Justice Department officials will still pursue the criminal cases against Trump past Election Day even if he wins, under the presumption that department rules against charging or prosecuting a sitting president would not kick in until Inauguration Day in January, according to sources. Via the Washington Post:

That approach may become more consequential given this week’s Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, which probably will lead to further delays to Trump’s election interference trial in D.C. and has already affected one of his state cases.

Senior law enforcement officials have long viewed the two federal indictments against Trump — the 45th president and the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s election — as operating with potential time constraints. That’s because of long-standing Justice Department policy that officials cannot criminally charge a sitting president.

Lawyers in the department do not believe the policy bars them from proceeding against a president-elect, however, according to the people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

