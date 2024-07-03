Marge's Boyfriend Shares A 'Special Moment' With Steve Bannon

Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend and the former Right Side Broadcasting host Brian Glenn shared with guest host Terrence Bates that he had a special, special moment thinking about Steve Bannon's incarceration.

GLENN: If you think they're gonna let up on the gas right now, then we're mistaken.

And we saw what happened yesterday with Steve Bannon turning himself in into that Danbury prison.

And, you know, Terrence, I shared a thought with you in the break.

This morning when I was sitting down to have breakfast, I had just a special moment for a second, and I thought, wow, Steve Bannon's waking up in prison, I wonder what he's having for breakfast.