Friday News Dump: Will Steve Bannon Go To Jail? And Other News

Steve Bannon in jail? It will all depend on Merrick Garland, who seems terrified of doing anything that might be perceived as political:
"Bannon has said that in a second Trump term he wants to see Trump's "enemies," such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Chris Wray, decapitated, with their heads mounted on stakes. Again, it's a mistake to consider this a joke."https://t.co/t5QcNMmDZD
— The Rt Hon Lady McDreck (@LMcdreck) October 15, 2021
JUST IN: Contempt proceedings against Bannon to begin Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Q9rA5QIsdC
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 14, 2021
Bannon will be held in contempt. What does that mean, and what powers does Congress have? https://t.co/5r7JmB5bni I've had nothing but contempt for this man ever since I first saw him, he is an asshat
— Fred Brethorst (@BrethorstFred) October 15, 2021
Bannon 1/5/21: “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. It’s all converging, and now we’re on the point of attack tomorrow. And all I can say is: Strap in. You have made this happen, and tomorrow it’s game day.”
Bannon today: "But muh executive privilege."
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 14, 2021
1/6 committee to vote Tuesday (10/19) on holding Bannon in contempt.
Before the Twitter doomscrolling starts, yes, this is the fastest they can do that. No, Bannon isn’t going to get away with it. Yes, you’re overreacting. Yes, this is good news. No, the country isn’t doomed.
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 14, 2021
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), a member of the House January 6th Select Committee, tells NPR that they believe Steve Bannon “clearly knew a lot about what was going to happen” on January 6th. https://t.co/bpDWDTfNyB
— NPR (@NPR) October 15, 2021
At NRSC retreat, Trump continued false claims of fraud, urged GOP to stick together and relitigated much. “I'm not into golden showers," he told the crowd. "You know the great thing, our great first lady--'That one,' she said, 'I don't believe that one.'”
https://t.co/NEpvbLmSN4
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 14, 2021
I found the most condescending comment by economists of 2021. Cattle ranchers are going out of business because of meatpacking monopolists, and an Oklahoma ag economist told them to stop being so 'emotional.' https://t.co/OM6kcPqV8O
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 15, 2021
Friends don't let friends establish fake ballot dropboxes to deceive voters. https://t.co/UtuiNzaqXf
— Adam Bonin (@adambonin) October 15, 2021
Terrifying 1923 Hitler tried the same thing to attack democracy. He was thrown in prison. 10 years later he was in power. This is a long and dangerous journey. Where will we be in 2031, even if Bannon etc Al have been imprisoned. #history
https://t.co/or5RfWKrg8
— andrewcormack🇪🇺 (@dre_65) October 15, 2021
Woman in labor walks to the hospital because an ambulance is too expensive pic.twitter.com/vc1mvfLFuB
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 15, 2021
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock raised more than $9.5M during the third quarter, an enormous sum that highlights the extensive fundraising infrastructure the Democrat has built for a re-election bid that will help decide control of the Senate. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/0UqFFSm50Y
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 15, 2021
Asked about the Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaing Trump and Pence, Rep. Adam Schiff tells the 'Sway' podcast: "No one is off the table."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 15, 2021
New: Supply chain crisis “will last until the end of 2022, at least. At least,”
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire tells me. “More than a year. Because we have this negative consequences of good news. Good news is we have a very strong, quick and solid economic recovery.” pic.twitter.com/2eYEISrBS0
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 15, 2021
We love to see it.
More Dodgers coverage: https://t.co/Rvud58ekwZ pic.twitter.com/QVPwNSx4Dz
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 15, 2021
On the first full day of John Deere using non-union workers to attempt to replace UAW members on the factory floor… didn’t even make it til 8am without a 911 call. pic.twitter.com/vBd73jX5Pe
— Jonah Furman (@JonahFurman) October 15, 2021
TFW you expect to side with the provider, then you read "re-pricing a spinal surgery and implant procedure conducted by Surgery Center of Viera, an ambulatory surgical center that specializes in laser fusion and repair operations...billed Aetna $223,988" https://t.co/iozO4Sifho
— Farzad Mostashari (@Farzad_MD) October 15, 2021
Self-driving cars keep turning down a dead-end San Francisco street. Neighbors say they come "every 5 minutes." https://t.co/gaoRfKj65n pic.twitter.com/oIGVWmXNUP
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 15, 2021
Climate change in Taiwan has led to a once-in-a-century drought in 2020 followed by torrential rain in 2021. Local tea farmer Chien Shun-yih estimates that he will only harvest half of last year’s crop due to the extreme conditions https://t.co/kFrhKprEzd pic.twitter.com/WJJ86BtaK1
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021
These billboards will run in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan to denounce sham election audits that delegitimize our democratic process.
Read more here: https://t.co/HwoFRhzJhY
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 13, 2021
ICYMI: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate will take its first procedural vote on the #FreedomToVoteAct next week. https://t.co/2g0gjKooGB
— Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) October 15, 2021
This week, @MaxBoot came out as a single-issue voter – his issue being the fate of democracy. That’s an important statement, because the key question in America today is whether or not enough people are as committed to preserving democracy as Republicans are to abolishing it. 1/ https://t.co/LJ2eL6JANz
— Thomas Zimmer (@tzimmer_history) October 15, 2021
So it looks like what happened is that a reporter for the Post-Dispatch noticed that the state of Missouri was throwing Social Security numbers into its HTML and when the paper informed the state, the state decided the reporter was a "hacker".https://t.co/pefOINNS9s
— Philip Bump (@pbump) October 15, 2021
— Progressive Review (@prorev) October 15, 2021
BREAKING: The Pentagon says defense contractors in Texas must get COVID-19 vaccine despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banning a vaccine mandate in the state. “These requirements are promulgated pursuant to Federal law and supersede any contrary State or local law or ordinance" pic.twitter.com/HfG0baBz5U
— Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) October 14, 2021
Trump Lost! No More Audits #timessquare #nyc pic.twitter.com/x2uPCg3c0x
— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) October 15, 2021
.@glennkirschner2 explains what happens if former President Donald Trump doesn't show up for a deposition about a 2015 incident in which his security allegedly roughed up protestors.@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wqGkJ46yNQ
— Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@RuhleOnMSNBC) October 15, 2021
In which I explain Donald's need to make a martyr of Ashli Babbitt and the brilliant strategy behind his latest attempt to convince Republican voters to stay home (sorry about the picture 😎):@newrepublic https://t.co/JJzCowggiL
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 15, 2021
Former President Bill Clinton admitted to hospitalhttps://t.co/dOb1zSkWB5
— Linda G (@HopeSprings10) October 15, 2021
Every few months for 20 years a new video of a Boston Dynamics robot doing funny human stuff would drop and every time it was clear that the endgame was arming them and releasing them in cities with buggy facial recognition software and a list of everyone behind on rent. https://t.co/LY7apDjzoG
— Mass for Shut-ins (Podcast) (@edburmila) October 14, 2021
Biden's Supreme Court reform commission has rendered a vital issue dead in the water. https://t.co/sxGWwoXhBq
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 15, 2021
Christmas has come early for the anti-Biden media. Here's my report for @DonLemonTonight pic.twitter.com/wHhIaSkS5r
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2021
Federal, state and local agencies enlisted the DEA's help to covertly spy on protestors. Over and over and over. https://t.co/FUNzG7Qo2N
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 15, 2021
Condemning 'Stunning' Ethics Violations, Warren and Jayapal Demand Answers on US Judges With Financial Conflicts | By Jenna McGuire https://t.co/Mf0ouHWuGw
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) October 15, 2021
GOP’s Anti-CRT Hysteria Leads To Requiring Teachers To Find ‘Balance’ On The Holocaust https://t.co/LEvois9QTZ via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 15, 2021
Whale Shark has learned how to steal food from fishing nets.#TiredEarth pic.twitter.com/2juQT83VC7
— Rebecca Herbert (@RebeccaH2030) October 14, 2021
@dccc outraised @NRCC by more than $10 million. @dscc candidates outraised their counterparts by orders of magnitude. High Dem turnout in every special election so far (59% in CA recall). And this is what @nytimes writes: https://t.co/g41qF2RODN
— California Dem™️ (@moonbeamvotes) October 15, 2021
Scientists know that abandoned oil and gas wells in the U.S. a huge #climate contributor because they're leaking methane. But a new @EnvDefenseFund analysis shows it's even a bigger problem than we thought. By @maxinejoselow with @EllerbeckAlex https://t.co/cUUFXTfaDT
— Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) October 15, 2021
Can we call them Nazis yet? pic.twitter.com/y5eU6LoNro
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) October 15, 2021
— Bad Faith ✝️🐴🇺🇲 (@Jeffdc5) October 14, 2021
*End* fossil fuel subsidies? No I meant increase them, you must have misheard https://t.co/nhNwtyeLK8
— David Dayen (@ddayen) October 15, 2021
Still the greatest TikTok of all time. If you haven’t seen it, just wait for it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zpnVrVVdCA
— Sam (@SamIAm2021MD) October 14, 2021
WHAT TO DO WHEN ASKED FOR YOUR PROOF OF VAX pic.twitter.com/o5kk5gOvO3
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) October 12, 2021
Happiest Friendship pic.twitter.com/s8eJD3uQIi
— Aww! (@worldofaww) October 15, 2021
I audibly gasped when I saw the sky today pic.twitter.com/VZjQXHT7Lz
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 15, 2021
it seems like they are having so much fun pic.twitter.com/c20hBNQ9JT
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 10, 2021
They did the mash. Thank you to giant pumpkin growers Larry Nelson and Jacob Baldridge for the gourd time! pic.twitter.com/cuNtwafIA0
— Oregoth Boo (@OregonZoo) October 14, 2021
Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit. Of course I had to show the kids something on @Local4News. In all seriousness - as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit pic.twitter.com/3fvC8VJvDq
— VICTOR WILLIAMS (@NewsWithVictor) October 14, 2021
celebs react to a lil earthquake pic.twitter.com/bhXVPI334w
— Mary Elizabeth Kelly (@mare_kell) October 8, 2021
Trying his best to win the game pic.twitter.com/MMsZLQaX5a
— Aww! (@worldofaww) October 10, 2021
Watch and see how this octopus punches a fish! Explorer & cognition researcher Eduardo Sampaio’s (@octoeduardo) recent discovery shows that octopuses express this novel behavior during collaborative hunting with other fishes. Happy #WorldOctopusDay! pic.twitter.com/wJ8WpH9smP
— National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 8, 2021
Ever seen Elvis Costello's Spectacle on YouTube? Here's some lovely music from the late Jesse Winchester to take you back: