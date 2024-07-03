Eric Swalwell Leaves Republicans Sputtering & Crying

This has been a tough week. The unbelievable ass-kicking Congressman Eric Swalwell delivered to numerous Republicans made it a bit brighter
By Cliff SchecterJuly 3, 2024

Please (fill in random deity) bring us more like Eric Swalwell. Had most Dems been like him we might not be in this mess right now. And if we're to get out of it, we need those willing to break some norms & stop pretending we're still fighting a normal political party in a democracy and not an authoritarian cult.

My channel, Cliff's Edge, is devoted to highlighting the Swalwells. From Jasmine Crockett to Ted Lieu, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Jamie Raskin, Stacey Plaskett, Jared Moskowitz... Those who get politics is psychological warfare, always be on offense, control the narrative, hit back harder, and, yes, if it's legal, I don't care if it's been done before: DO IT. The time for not using every ounce of power b/c it "makes us uncomfortable" should've been over w/ Gingrich. But, today? Are you kidding me??

In this clip you'll see Swalwell *gets* this. He mocks GOPers for using criminals & Russian/Chinese spies in their attempt to smear Joe Biden. He calls them names, taunts them by calling them out by their last names (dropping their honorific), uses viral-friendly imagery to make them look weak. This is how IT's DONE. Showing off the fight those like Swalwell still possess, hopefully it becomes contagious.

