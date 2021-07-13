Love Fest? Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes

During Donald Trump's phoner with Fox News, he claimed there was a "love fest" with Capitol Police, a lie that went completely undisputed or corrected by the hosts of the show.

So Mehdi Hasan's producer decided to take the audio and put it with video of the insurrection, which is what you see above. Even for TFG, the gaslighting is horrendous. Having his voice superimposed over the actual violence done at the Capitol building that day highlights how disconnected he and his cult are from reality.

The ending where his cult is shouting to "hang Mike Pence" is particularly powerful.

Here's more:

Violence Warning.

Here’s an unedited two minute video of the exchange between Trump supporters and Capitol/MetroDC Police. This takes place at the west terrace tunnel entrance of US Capitol ~ 4:25pm (1/6/21). pic.twitter.com/MxHa0umiU3 — Paul Morrison (@chessclubgringo) July 13, 2021

This video is from the opposing vantage and takes place simultaneously as a portion of the video filmed from outside. It shows the besieged police perspective.

pic.twitter.com/tOBXUXwyWp — Paul Morrison (@chessclubgringo) July 13, 2021

He is inciting them.

Day by day.

More & more.

Fox is helping him do it.

But so are we.

So is anyone amplifying this insanity.

There’s a tricky line with him.

We can’t ignore what he’s doing, but we can’t help him do it either.

He’s inciting.

He’s recruiting.

We cannot help him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2021

On that last tweet, I'd just say this: Allowing his lies to go unchallenged with reality is enabling his narrative and permitting it to take hold as perverted truth. Videos like the one Mehdi Hasan aired are the only way to correct that narrative and keep the truth in perspective.

(h/t Mehdi Hasan)