Love Fest? Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes

Fox News on Monday let Trump lie and claim there was a "love fest" with Capitol Police. This video shows just how much of a lie that is.
During Donald Trump's phoner with Fox News, he claimed there was a "love fest" with Capitol Police, a lie that went completely undisputed or corrected by the hosts of the show.

So Mehdi Hasan's producer decided to take the audio and put it with video of the insurrection, which is what you see above. Even for TFG, the gaslighting is horrendous. Having his voice superimposed over the actual violence done at the Capitol building that day highlights how disconnected he and his cult are from reality.

The ending where his cult is shouting to "hang Mike Pence" is particularly powerful.

Here's more:

On that last tweet, I'd just say this: Allowing his lies to go unchallenged with reality is enabling his narrative and permitting it to take hold as perverted truth. Videos like the one Mehdi Hasan aired are the only way to correct that narrative and keep the truth in perspective.

(h/t Mehdi Hasan)

