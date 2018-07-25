Wells Fargo Refused To Cash Check For Elderly Black Woman, Called Cops Instead

What kind of bank calls the cops on an elderly woman trying to cash a check for $140, even as the man who wrote the check confirmed it was legitimate? Perhaps a bank that at the height of the housing crisis in 2009, would be accused of rampant predatory lending practices, and according to affidavits quoted by the New York Times, referred to blacks as "mud people" and the practice as "ghetto loans".

Some things never change.

Oh, and Barbara Carroll, she's a former assistant bank manager herself, and yes, she is suing them.

Source: Miami New Times