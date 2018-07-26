White Woman Calls Cops On Black Woman In Food Stamps Dispute

In today's edition of White People Behaving Badly and sticking their noses in other people's business (video is actually from a few days ago), we have this shade-wearing white woman calling the cops on a black girl allegedly trying to make a deal over some food stamps. As the dispute rises in temperature, the white woman shouts 'we are going to build this wall!" and she calls the cops. She might just as well have shouted Zieg Heil.

Source: Blavity



A black woman was trying to get her food stamp hustle on via phone when a white woman decided to take it upon herself to become the "food stamp police." The white woman approached the black woman and let her know she couldn't legally sell food stamps. As you can predict, that didn't exactly go well. The confrontation was caught on video and uploaded to social media:

"You do know this is none of your damn business, right?" asked the black woman.

"Oh, it is my business," retorted the white woman, who was wearing shades indoors at the time of the encounter.

When the black woman asked her to explain just how it was her business, the white woman said it was her conern because she pays taxes.

"I don't give a damn, you didn't pay for these food stamps," the black woman snapped in return.

The white woman can also be heard saying, "We are going to build this wall” in the video.