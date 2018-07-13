Who Paid Off Brett Kavanaugh's Baseball Ticket Credit Card Debt?

We learned last night that SCOTUS Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a baseball fan, which is sort of an all-American thing to be, but being up to $200K Ameros in debt for buying tickets makes you a Super Fan!

And what’s even weirder is that a guy of modest means on a public servant salary suddenly was able to pay off that debt.

Why, it’s almost like he has his own fixer. Or money launderer buying him some peanuts and a Cracker Jacks.

So now ahead of his confirmation hearing we know that Kavanaugh is fond of debt, money laundering (ALLEGED), baseball and the sport of watching Orca Whales eat employees.

Excerpted from Mock Paper Scissors, where they are accepting suggestions for alternate names for Kavanaugh.