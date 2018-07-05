Woman Climbs Statue Of Liberty To Protest Separated Families, And Other News
On the Fourth of July, Therese Patricia Okoumou, a Congolese immigrant, scaled the Statue of Liberty and said she would not be moved until all the children detained by ICE were released.
In the meantime, Republican senators spent the holiday in... Russia, while tweeting as if they were in the U.S. It's the new normal!
Also, the scandal surrounding teabagger Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the more hysterical anti-Mueller voices, continues to grow:
Scott Pruitt showed up at the White House July 4th celebration yesterday, and much fun was had at his expense:
And America celebrated what left of "a republic, if you can keep it":
