Woman Climbs Statue Of Liberty To Protest Separated Families, And Other News

On the Fourth of July, Therese Patricia Okoumou, a Congolese immigrant, scaled the Statue of Liberty and said she would not be moved until all the children detained by ICE were released.

In the first day of our #SecondCivilWar , Therese Patricia Okoumou will be awarded the Rachel Maddow Medal for bravery in the battle for Ellis Island.



Thank you for your service, Therese. ✊ pic.twitter.com/X4NKZpaNo3 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) July 5, 2018

In the meantime, Republican senators spent the holiday in... Russia, while tweeting as if they were in the U.S. It's the new normal!

Extremely good find by @Rschooley and @kasthomas.



It appears Montana GOP Senator @SteveDaines is tweeting as though he is in DC tonight for the fireworks.



But, in fact, he is in Russia with a cadre of his GOP colleagues.



This is really weird. pic.twitter.com/C8uTh3X1Qx — Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) July 5, 2018

#Russia's state TV:

Chairman of Foreign Affairs Comm Konstantin Kosachev, who is under U.S. sanctions, says that the mere fact of GOP lawmakers traveling to Russia is a concession, since the US previously pledged to isolate Russia for Crimea, etc., but they changed that position. pic.twitter.com/2m65detY42 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 4, 2018

Senator Johnson is celebratimg the 4th of July in Russia. https://t.co/k0U2XzUo9b — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 5, 2018

I wish someone could help me understand why these GOP Senators are in Russia. I know what CODELs are supposed to do, and I just don’t get this. It’s a bad action and an especially bad optics. Please,someone explain this. https://t.co/voOmNo3JiL — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) July 3, 2018

Also, the scandal surrounding teabagger Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the more hysterical anti-Mueller voices, continues to grow:

Mike DiSabato is a former Ohio State University wrestler who says he was a victim of Dr. Richard Strauss in high school and college. He says Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of accusations of sexual abuse against Strauss.



He tells his story in his own words: https://t.co/azfI1y6xdh — New Day (@NewDay) July 4, 2018

Rep Jordan denies ever knowing anything whatsoever about sexual abuse on OSU team he coached.



here’s what his former wrestler Michael DiSabato says: “Jim knew this — no ifs, ands or buts. It boggles my mind that he would take the position that he’s taken” https://t.co/3ElchRmKLM

↓ Story continues below ↓ — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 5, 2018

GOP Rep, & possible next House Speaker, @Jim_Jordan, lied today when he said he’d never been contacted by anyone about the growing child sex scandal at Ohio State where he worked. In fact, Ohio State’ lawyer’s contacted Jordan & he refused to talk to them. https://t.co/egtNpGmyCG pic.twitter.com/UxPZsIMFIp — John Aravosis (@aravosis) July 4, 2018

Scott Pruitt showed up at the White House July 4th celebration yesterday, and much fun was had at his expense:

y'all know why he showed up pic.twitter.com/VZWZrc9Mlk — Alex Kotch 🔥 (@alexkotch) July 5, 2018

SCOTT PRUITT: (opens window) You there! What day is this?

BOY: It's the 4th of July, sir!

PRUITT: Here, lad! (tosses penny) There’s a big, juicy bald eagle in the butcher shop window down the street.

BOY: The zoo, sir?

PRUITT: That’s for expenses, keep the rest for your trouble. — Jennifer Morrow (@jenniferemorrow) July 4, 2018

NEW: Scott Pruitt caught scalping tickets to White House July 4th picnic. — Tim Dragga (@timdragga) July 5, 2018

Scott Pruitt probably went to the White House July 4th picnic only for the free food. I hope the White House staff did an inventory of the serving utensils and platters after he left. — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) July 4, 2018

We all knew that guy in college who’d go around and figure out what everyone was throwing out, what was free and who could help him move things for free. Next thing you know he’s got an entire apartment furnished for free. Even ate for free. That guy grew up to be Scott Pruitt. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) July 3, 2018

And America celebrated what left of "a republic, if you can keep it":

How lucky are we to live in a country where speech is free and dissent is legal? It's one of the key rights our forefathers fought for.



The hit of the Piedmont Fourth of July parade was "Mar A Lagoon," complete w/ fake Trump and swamp creatures. Not sure which was Scott Pruitt. pic.twitter.com/83I970AdKl — Dan Ciruli (@DanCiruli) July 5, 2018

Jessica celebrating 4th of July on the beach ❤🇱🇷 pic.twitter.com/2oRwefFEi3 — JCG (@JcapSupport) July 5, 2018

Let’s close out this July 4th thinking of happier times.



A photo from Denver, 2008 convention finale. pic.twitter.com/xQ7SlsTUlg — Randy Prine #NeverAgain (@randyprine) July 5, 2018