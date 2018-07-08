Womp Womp! Bad Week For Nasty Right Wingers

So, here’s the deal. Paul Manafort is being locked in federal prison in a special “VIP” cell 23 hours a day and he’s whining about it. Says his civil rights are being violated.

Okay, so here’s a guy who committed treason against the United States and then while out on bond under house arrest, he committed a mess of blatant witness tampering. Oh hell yeah, let’s let him out on bond again and loan him Scott Pruitt’s phone booth.

And another Womp Womp

White Nationalist Richard Spencer was picked up in Poland and ordered to return to the US.

The Associated Press reported last year that Spencer had been banned from entering 26 European countries. Those countries, which include Poland and Sweden, are part of Europe’s visa-free Schengen area.

Spencer was not pleased.

“I’m being treated like a criminal by the Polish government. It’s just insane,” Spencer said at the time. “I haven’t done anything. What are they accusing me of?”

Apparently they have outlawed Hitler-clones in Poland. Imagine that!

Ed. Note: Poland's hard-right wing party just purged their Supreme Court of moderate justices who respect the rule of law. We're sure Spencer was not in Poland for the purpose of helping them out with that, was he? Or was he?