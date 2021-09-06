Politics
Neonazi Richard Spencer Now Broke, Divorced, Can't Pay For Lawyer

Get out your tiny stringed instrument and play him a tune.
By Susie Madrak
The New York Times updates us on Richard Spencer's fall from influence:

Leaders in Whitefish [Montana] say Mr. Spencer, who once ran his National Policy Institute from his mother’s $3 million summer house here, is now an outcast in this resort town in the Rocky Mountains, unable to get a table at many of its restaurants. His organization has dissolved. Meanwhile, his wife has divorced him, and he is facing trial next month in Charlottesville, Va., over his role in the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi march there, but says he cannot afford a lawyer.

The attack on the white supremacist and neo-Nazi resulted in dozens of remixes:

Now he complains he's been deplatformed and can't rise money. Yo Richard, get a job! Literally everyone is hiring!

