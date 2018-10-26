UVA Bans Richard Spencer And 9 Other White Nationalists From Campus For 4 Years

Poor Richard Spencer is having a terrible week. First he is

accused of abusing his wife and now he has been banned from UVA for four years following his involvement in the 2017 tiki torches, white polo and khaki Nazi rally on campus.

On Wednesday news broke that Spencer's wife, Nina Koupriianova, accused him of abusing her physically, emotionally and verbally during their eight year long marriage.

His wife said she had proof that "incidents of physical abuse include being hit, being grabbed, being dragged around by her hair, being held down in a manner causing bruising, and being prevented from calling for help.”

Spencer said in an affidavit that “I dispute many of her assertions."

Just two days later, Spencer was handed another bit of bad news. He and 9 other White Nationalists who participated in the 2017 tiki torch, white polo and khaki rally on UVA's campus have been banned from setting foot on the grounds of the school for four years.

Spencer, who actually graduated from UVA, led the march, chanting the Nazi slogan of “Our blood, our soil” and “Jews will not replace us!” through campus on Aug. 11, 2017. Spencer and others took part of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that culminated in violent clashes and the horrific murder of counter-protester Heather Heyer, who was run over by a car driven by a neo-Nazi.

In the statement regarding the ban, the school said they had identified 10 individuals as “either committing or conspiring with others to carry out acts of violence or other conduct that directly threatened the health and safety of members of the community and other people on Grounds” and that they have "drawn a distinction between free speech and conduct that is aimed to intimidate others and promote violence. Such conduct and intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Hopefully he will keep getting banned from all universities and college. His hate speech does not belong on any campus.