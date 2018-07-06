You Thought 2nd Civil War Was Bad? Tucker Warns Of Democratic Coup!

Alex Jones, eat your ever fun-so-lovin Second Civil War heart out!

Tucker Carlson drinks your milkshake with the up-and-coming DEMOCRATIC COUP!

This is prime time news for Republicans, folks. It's a problem. Instead of covering the Scott Pruitt resignation...

...and I mean instead of, because Tucker Carlson spent ZERO time on the Scott Pruitt resignation, zero, nada, zilch...

Tucker Carlson found an "author" who says Democrats should fight dirty in politics. Well, duh.

And Tucker proceeded to predict that Democrats would split California into seven states in order to take back the Senate, create some kind of multiple representative House districts that would pack the House, pack the courts, and of course...

LET "ILLEGALS" VOTE!

Tucker's audience apparently would rather have a heaping bowl of anti-Democratic hysteria than be told an actual fact: that Trump lost an EPA chief to his own bad-even-for-a-Trump-guy corruption.

Points off, Tucker, for not including some anti-Nancy Pelosi screaming in your mix.

I can't wait for the #DispatchesFromTheDemocraticCoup hashtag.