Tucker: Race Riots Are A Democratic 'Get Out The Vote Operation'

How do we vote out Tucker Carlson in November? Because he has GOT to GO.

According to the My Pillow White Power Hour, Democrats win elections in California by "giving free cigarettes to the mentally ill homeless." People watch this crap and call it "the news."

From Thursday night's Tucker Carlson Tonight:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): The key for any political party that's trying to hold power is getting its voters to the polls, it's not complicated. But this simple act has always been a problem for the Democratic Party.

On average, Democratic voters are much less likely than Republicans to vote. Many of them can't seem to make it out of bed in November. Democrats are also, surveys show, less likely to know much about the issues. They buy the bumper stickers, they don't read the books.

For these and other reasons, getting Democrats to vote on Election Day requires enormous effort. Sometimes it requires financial incentives like walking around money or giving free cigarettes to the mentally ill homeless.



Sometimes, under extraordinary circumstances, convincing Democrats to vote requires race riots and a nation-wide fear campaign. Unfortunately that's what we're seeing right now. The only way to understand the last three months in this country is with the presidential election in mind.

This has been the most radical and ambitious get out the vote operation ever staged in a democracy. Politicians are now saying and encouraging things that could easily destroy the country. Things that could fracture the nation, divide our people forever, turn this beautiful happy place into a permanent maelstrom of angry tribalism.