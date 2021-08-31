Media Bites
No, Tucker, 'Noncitizens' Can't Vote In California Recall

Without lying, the Republican Party and their mouthpieces on Fox would have nothing to say.
By John Amato
At the end of Tucker Carlson's show Monday night, he set his eyes on California's recall election on September 14.

Making believe he's the one truth teller, Carlson immediately began to lie about who is eligible to vote in California and once again spearheaded hatred stemming from his white nationalism.

Pretending California is on fire and one of Trump's sh*tholes he said California is so bad we "can't go outside" because crime.

He also said democracy will work if Gavin Newsom is recalled

"In 15 days" voters can recall Newsom, Carlson said.

"Is it just voters in California?" he asked.

Fanning the flames of white supremacy, Tucker claimed, "In California, non-citizens can vote."

That's a big lie.

Trying to flash Republican humor he quipped, "So people who don’t live in California can vote? It seems kind of racist to prevent them from voting just because you don’t live there.”

Is it any wonder conservative comedians are few and far-between?

Nikki McCann Ramirez explains that only one municipality in San Francisco allows noncitizens to vote in municipal or school board elections ONLY.

Voter registration in California is limited to U.S. citizens over the age of 18 who are residents of the state of California. Only voters registered in California are allowed to vote in the gubernatorial recall election.

Without lying, the Republican Party and their mouthpieces would have nothing to say.

And make sure if you live California that you vote "NO" on the recall effort staged by the MAGA cult.

