Caitlyn Jenner Tells Dana Bash She Played Golf Instead Of Voting In 2020

She's the walking embodiment of a Hollywood nitwit.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Donald Trump proved you don't have to be experienced or competent to be president. All you need is a media personality, right?

So other incompetent people like frontrunner Caitlyn Jenner look at Trump and think, "Why not me?"

Dana Bash interviewed her this morning on CNN.

"I need to surround myself with good people, and I'm very fortunate that the Republican party has supported me in a way that they've surrounded me with really good people," Jenner said.

"You haven't talked to Trump at all about any of this?"

"No."

Asked if she voted for him in 2020, she responded, "I didn't even vote."

"Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president? It's just not going to work. It's overwhelming. and at the time -- "

"Did you vote down ticket?"

"No. It was voting day, and I thought, the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there. And I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day, and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I said, 'Ehh, I'm not doing that.' "

"So how do you get people excited to vote for you now that you want to be on the ballot?"

"Because I'm cute and adorable?" she said.

California Democrats, please don't forget to vote. Keep this bubblebrain away from the governor's seat.

And there's this reminder of who she is.

