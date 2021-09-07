Caitlin Jenner Says The Stupidest Thing You Will Hear All Day

Hey California, if you didn't need a reason to get out and vote NO on the Republican recall, may I present the possibility that this IDIOT longshot might end up being governor?

Caitlin Jenner appeared this morning on CNN to say that she's pro-choice, and also in favor of Texas REMOVING their women's right to choose, because that's THEIR choice.

"I am for a woman's right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision, that's their decision."

What?

Wait until she finds out how Texas "decides" about trans people.

Given that Caitlin suspended her campaign for Governor to appear on "Big Brother Australia" it is assumed that she'll never actually be Governor of California.

Just like Donald Trump will never be president.

For the love of all things, California, do not sit out this election. Ballots are due September 14. That's ONE WEEK. Vote no on the recall!