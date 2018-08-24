BREAKING: Trump's Money Man, Allen Weisselberg, Granted Immunity By Prosecutors

Who's looking forward to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' next press conference??? I AM!!!

They are falling like dominoes in Trump world. The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that multi-generational financial guru to the Trump family, Alan Weisselberg, has been granted immunity by prosecutors in the Michael Cohen case. We are not certain what type of immunity, but this is bad. Verrrry bad for the Orange Shitgibbon.

On Ali Velshi's show, Tom Winter was quick to emphasize that we do not know what motivated Weisselberg to ask for immunity - if his legal concerns had to do with behavior that could implicate the Shitgibbon or not.

WINTER: What is difficult to ascertain at this point is, was this backwards or forwards looking immunity? Let me put that in better English. Was it purely for on the purpose of helping them investigate Michael Cohen up to an indictment or a plea agreement as we now have, or is this something where they will use him for other information going forward? Right now we don't know that. so that is an important distinction.

Velshi asked Harry Litman, then, if prosecutors gave up too much by giving him immunity...using the metaphor, did they squeeze all they could out of that orange? Litman reassured him on that point...there are GALLONS left to squeeze, and prosecutors still have the tools to do that.

LITMAN: They don't like giving out immunity like candy. He was able to say "Look, I'm not going to talk and I'm going to take the Fifth Amendment unless you give me immunity. Go ahead and prosecute me." And in their calculations, they had bigger fish to fry, namely Michael Cohen and I think the president of the United States and that is why the immunity to him and to David Pecker. It is a very big development and especially the grant of immunity for someone who otherwise could have been prosecuted shows that they have Cohen but beyond Cohen square in their sights. VELSHI: Is there negotiation to be had once someone has been given immunity, if the prosecutors don't feel that he is telling them everything they need to know, can they do more to him?

↓ Story continues below ↓ LITMAN: 100%. So the negotiations actually take place first. We'll give you immunity, now you must tell us everything and you have no Fifth Amendment right because we have made this not a criminal matter for you anymore. He may not hold back. He won't hold back. And they can ask him anything they want. What he has immunity for is the things that he testifies about.

The other shoe has dropped — the smoking gun equivalent to Nixon’s tapes. Alan Weisselberg knows everything. Trump will resign as I always assumed. Only matter of time now. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 24, 2018

HAPPY FRIDAY, EVERYONE!!!