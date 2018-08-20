Kavanaugh Suggested Penthouse Forum-like Questions For Bill Clinton

Well, isn't this adorable.

Brett Kavanaugh apparently would "put the nail in the coffin" of the Supreme Court's ruling that upheld the constitutionality of independent special counsels. See, he hates the idea of special counsels - when they go after people like his hero, Mango Mussolini. See, now, people with actual ethics might think that would disqualify him from consideration from sitting on the Supreme Court immediately. Conflict of interest, dontchyaknow.

It seems, though, that not too many years ago, Kavanaugh rather enjoyed his time working with Special Counsel Kenneth Starr when they were going after President Bill Clinton for perjury. See, Clinton lied about the nature of his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. This was something Kavanaugh just could not abide. Oh, noooooo. He was so incensed by this egregious abuse of the highest office in the land, for which he had the utmost respect, that he wrote a memo to all attorneys on the case urging Clinton be given absolutely NO SLACK in questioning about this.

In his sanctimonious writing about Clinton's lies tearing apart the entire country, he posited the following:

I am mindful of the need for respect for the Office of the President. But in my view, given what we know, the interests of the Office of the President would be best served by our gathering the full facts regarding the actions of this President so that the Congress can decide whether the interests of the Presidency would be best served by having a new President. More to the point: Aren't we failing to fulfill our duty to the American people if we willingly "conspire" with the President in an effort to conceal the true nature of his acts?

(PLEASE EXCUSE THE FOLLOWING ALL CAPS RANT OHMYGOD INDEED THOSE ARE VERY GOOD QUESTIONS WE SHOULD BE ASKING RIGHT NOW JUDGE KAVANAUGH DON'T YOU THINK OH MY GOD WE ARE IN THE UPSIDE DOWN I APOLOGIZE BACK TO THE ARTICLE NOW)

*ahem*

Judge Kavanaugh then proceeds to outline 10 questions he believed would be appropriate to ask the President of the United States, mindful as he was of the need for respect for the Office of the President. Many of them read like they were lifted from the Penthouse Forum section... (typos are in the memo)



↓ Story continues below ↓ If Monica Lewinsky says that you inserted a cigar into her vagina while you were in the Oval Office area, would she be lying? If Monica Lewinsky says that on several occasions in the Oval Office area, you used your fingers to stimulate her vagina and bring her to orgasm, would she be lying? If Monica Lewinsky says that she gave you oral sex on nine occasions in the Oval Office area, would she be lying? If Monica Lewinsky says that you ejaculated into her mouth on two occasions in the Oval Office area, would she be lying? If Monica Lewinsky says that on several occasions you had her give her oral sex, made her stop, and then ejaculated into the sink in the bathroom off the Oval Office, would she be lying? If Monica Lewinsky says that you masturbated into a trashcan in your secretary's office, would she be lying?

Gee, something tells me Kavanaugh didn't mind so much working for the Special Counsel's office back then...sounds like the more explicit the questioning, the better. As long as it's in the interest of humiliating his opponent. The intersection of power and sexual gratification wasn't just happening in the Oval Office, it seems.

That isn't the only instance in which he hasn't been exactly truthful. Three Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee wrote to Chairman Chuck Grassley asking for documents from his work on terrorism policy to be made public as well. Senators Feinstein, Durbin, and Leahy have seen evidence that Kavanaugh lied to the Judiciary Committee in 2006 when they questioned him about his involvement in George W. Bush's post-9/11 terrorism policies. He claimed no knowledge, but at least three documents indicate otherwise.

"At least two documents that are publicly available on the Bush Library website from Judge Kavanaugh’s time as Staff Secretary suggest that he was involved in issues related to torture and rendition after 9/11," the Democrats wrote. Kavanaugh, Democrats say, was included on an email that shared talking points on rendition and interrogation. In another email, Kavanaugh received talking points on the "torture memos" that had already been leaked and, more broadly, on U.S. policy, which Democrats say it was "clear" he was asked to review.

Republicans, of course, are refusing, because what's one more liar and sycophant on the Supreme Court to them? A ride in the carpool lane to corruption and oppression while the cops look the other way.