Sure Looks Like Kavanaugh Told A Whopper Of A Lie During Confirmation

Maybe he just needed a beer.
By Conover KennardJuly 2, 2024

We're witnessing the most corrupt Supreme Court in our lives, and it's unsurprising that they can now accept gratuities. Clarence Thomas might need a new RV soon, so pay up if you need a favor. If you want democracy demolished and the presidency turned into a monarchy, they are there for you. And, of course, it's not surprising that Justices like Brett Kavanaugh lied during his confirmation. Either that, or he's been having lunch with the likes of Nick Fuentes and did an about-face.

Look how principled he was just a few years ago:

No one's above the law in the United States of America.

Secondly, the president serves a term in office, not an unlimited term in office, again specified in Federalist 69.

The president is subject to the law.

No one's above the law in the United States, including the president of the United States.

And that's something that is made clear in Federalist 69.

Even in the national security context, where the Constitution gives the commander-in-chief power to the president, the president remains subject to the law.

A president is not above the law with respect to the criminal process.

No one is above the law in our constitutional system.

Federalist 69, Hamilton, makes clear all the ways that the executive branch, as designed by the framers of the Constitution, was different from the monarchy.

He also said, "No one is above the law in our constitutional system," adding that the presidency is not a monarchy.

Now, it's 2024, and Kavanaugh is complicit in tilting the United States toward a monarchy. We fought this once many years ago and can do it again; we just shouldn't have to.

PS. Next up: Alito

PSS. Next up: Roberts

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon