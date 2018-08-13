C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Aretha Frankin

As it is sit here and type this out for the Music Club tonight, word is that Aretha Frankin is gravely ill.

Aretha's voice has been part of our national fabric for years. After she is gone, it will continue to be as well.

There are so many songs by here to chose from and I had a hard time deciding what to spin tonight. Finally, I decided on going with the first 45 I owned by her. From 1971, and with Chuck Rainey's bassline adding that thick groove behind her voice, it's still one fiery jam!

What are you listening to tonight?