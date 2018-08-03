C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Dennis Coffey

Guitar player Dennis Coffey was part of Motown's records Funk Brothers. His use of including distortion, wah-wah and an Echoplex played an integral role in the whole psychedelic soul sound when producer Norman Whitfield had him play on Temptations tracks like "Cloud Nine" and "Ball of Confusion."

In 1971, Dennis and his Detroit Guitar Band had a huge hit with his own song "Scorpio."

He's still out about playing live. I saw him a couple of years ago and he burned the place down.

