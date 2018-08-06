C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Johnny Marr

Since leaving the Smiths in 1987, Johnny Marr has taken a musical path that has found him at many different paths. He was briefly in the Pretenders, worked with Modest Mouse and the Cribs as both a producer and band member and has released four studio album under his own name.

His latest one Call the Comet was released this summer. It has both the chiming guitars that are his calling card but also show he's not relying on standing in the exact same spots he may have when he first came to the world's attention.

What are you listening to tonight?