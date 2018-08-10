GOP And Media Use The Hillary Playbook To Go After Nancy Pelosi

I'm sure it's just a coinky dink that so many major media outlets are pushing the "Nancy Pelosi doesn't have the support of new Democratic candidates" narrative in the past 24 hours.

Now, who do you suppose is pushing it? The GOP, of course. They LOVE to demonize her, and without Hillary, they need some other female figure to attack.

And there's the Third Way-ish Rep. Tim Ryan, who challenged her the last time but is now telling people he will run for president and win back Trump voters.

The media, of course, loves attacking her because it's so much easier than taking on Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell. The stories write themselves, and fit so nicely with their classic "Dems in disarray" narrative. I don't hear a drumbeat saying Mitch (age 76) should retire. I wonder why.

Pelosi supporters recognize the play and are fighting back on Twitter.

The GOP's success in demonizing Nancy Pelosi is remarkable and depressing. By any standard I can think of she's been the most effective legislative leader in decades, instrumental in defending Social Security and expanding health care 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 10, 2018

@MSNBC If @NancyPelosi were a man, we wouldn't even be having this conservation. Conservative men are afraid of strong women & bc they want Nancy gone, that should be the best reason to keep her. The best lesson is a bought lesson. How much will Democrats lose by losing Nancy? — Marcia L. Sinclair (@Marcia_Sinclair) August 10, 2018

Is anybody going to bother asking the gop about Jim Jordan and his Ohio State molestation scandal or are you all just going to keep harassing Nancy Pelosi? This is the same crap the media did to Hillary and will do to every dem woman. https://t.co/0ubE7byqmb — rabidwvufan🌊 (@AmyAyers16) August 10, 2018

The people who say Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein are too old to be in leadership positions are the same people trying to force us to accept 76 year old Bernie Sanders as Lord and Savior of the Democratic Party. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 10, 2018

Every time voters hear a GOP ad, pundit or candidate mentioning female Dems by name, bells should ring ring ring



"America, we have no plan but hope vilifying female Democrats will appeal to your worst instincts"



Really GOP? "Nancy Pelosi" is your plan?



pic.twitter.com/HjmaDB8u2q

↓ Story continues below ↓ — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 10, 2018

Democrats distancing themselves from Nancy Pelosi is no different from when they distanced themselves from Obama in the midterms.



Then wondered why they got walloped.



DEFEND OUR FUCKING LEADERS. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) August 10, 2018

I really wish "progressive" candidates would stop doing the Republicans' bidding by villainizing Nancy Pelosi. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) August 10, 2018

Nancy Pelosi has a 29% approval rating — 5 points higher than Mitch McConnell. I look forward to next week’s stories about why the GOP has to remove him.https://t.co/NHcbEuxHni https://t.co/qcTWt5y5f2 — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 10, 2018

They will demonize any dem speaker, especially a woman. @NancyPelosi is very effective and needs to stay. — Kara #Bluewave (@KaraFloridaDem) August 10, 2018

The GOP are terrified of Nancy Pelosi because she gets the job DONE! I thought Dems were too smart to help push her out. Apparently not. — Karen Murphy (@MDHillRaiser) August 10, 2018

Stop gratuitously attacking Nancy Pelosi and taking the bait from media. If you don’t like her — talk about what and who you want as leader. It just reeks of white male rage. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 9, 2018

This will go to Democrats. $67M raised by one powerful woman.



This is why Nancy Pelosi is a fucking BOSS. pic.twitter.com/M1VxjxZkoc — Mr. Weeks ✊🏽 (@MrDane1982) August 10, 2018

Any Republican who attacks their Congressional opponent for supporting Nancy Pelosi should be immediately asked if they support Jim Jordan for Speaker. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) August 10, 2018

Do Democrats understand that it doesn’t matter who the Dem leader is, whether it’s @NancyPelosi or someone else, the GOP will make them the focus of attack ads? Geez. This ain’t rocket science. https://t.co/7NGqBy7n6o — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 10, 2018

A lot of these new Democratic activists don't seem to understand what the House Speaker does, and they are fixated on the Green Lantern theory of politics -- namely, that the Speaker has superpowers and therefore can do whatever he or she wants.

I appreciate the new blood, I do. But damn, politics is a game of MATH. The Speaker can only whip the Democratic caucus to do what they already have an inclination to do. If you want to push policies, you have to line up the votes. The Speaker can't wave a magic wand and make something happen unless there's already support.

It's a lesson the freshman congressional class has to learn, every time. Fortunately, they have Nancy Pelosi to teach them.