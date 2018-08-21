Hannity Compares Robert Mueller To Stalin

Sean Hannity is terribly worried about the rule of law, all of a sudden. Transcript via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Joseph Stalin's secret police chief once famously proclaimed, quote "Show me the man, I will show you the crime." Those are chilling words, and the opposite of how the American justice system is supposed to operate. Our system is designed to prosecute crimes, not persecute individuals we disagree with. We live in a constitutional republic. We are supposed to have equal justice under the law and the equal application of our laws. Tonight in the United States this is all in jeopardy. After more than 15 months of intensive investigations surrounding one man, the president of the United States, more and more Americans rightly are realizing that Mueller's seemingly never-ending witch hunt is not only damaging the country, but it is rocking our system of justice to its very core.

Speaking of damaging the country, Hannity has been conducting fake witch hunts against Democrats his entire career, but especially lately:

Sean Hannity creates a totally reasonable, absolutely enormous chart to prove Clinton conspiracy https://t.co/HgGySKI87H pic.twitter.com/O7FKuBNpfZ — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) November 15, 2017

And you'll love this Media Matters audio from just before Election Day, 2016: