Unsealed Texts Suggest Manafort Used Hannity As Conduit To Trump

56 pages of text message communications between Donald Trump's former campaign manager (and current federal inmate) and FOX News' number one mouthpiece were just unsealed by a judge.

Texts Messages Between Paul Manafort & Sean Hannity



Yes, this is real. Was just unsealed by a judge. https://t.co/SDtLsXipG5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 21, 2019

The majority of the messages were "hey how are u?" and lots of rants about Mueller and his team and how mean they are. But after skimming them and seeing the intensity of Hannity's desire to make contact, it is become clear that what matters is what is not typed in a message. I suspect that Hannity was not reaching out because he really wanted to be Paul Manafort's best friend. He was reaching out because he wants to be Donald Trump's best friend...and his best friend at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave said to him "Look, Sean, you and I both know that I can't call Paul. I can't talk to him. It's unfair. It's so unfair. He did nothing wrong. This is a total witchhunt. But I need to communicate with him somehow. Make sure he's ok. Check on him. What do you think...I think you and I both know that he trusts you...he knows you are a fabulous guy. Do you want to check in?"

And Hannity was totally willing to do it.

These Hannity texts are hilarious. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 21, 2019

"Throughout the texts, Manafort and Hannity trade compliments, calling each other 'bro' while repeatedly praising each other’s fortitude and TV skills, respectively." https://t.co/w6JwYUaWoi — John Light (@LightTweeting) June 21, 2019

Hannity is also a nutball conspiracy theorist:

I now know the answer. I have always wondered, is @Hannity a liar or is he truly deluded into the world of conspiracy theories and believes all the BS propaganda. This text from him to Manafort shows Hannity believes it. @FoxNews is knowingly putting a nut on the air. pic.twitter.com/cDGaxMteOT — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 21, 2019

Client #3 is boring.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Read the texts:

Manafort Logs by Karoli on Scribd