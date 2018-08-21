His Female Office Staff Wasn’t The Only Thing Blake Farenthold Was Trying To Screw

Good Ole Boyism just won’t die.

The Victoria Advocate, a small town newspaper, has done a helluva job keeping up with this story.

Now it appears that the disgraced Republican congressvarmint used his political clout to help a campaign donor get federal contracts. And then the donor repaid Farenthold with a lucrative job at taxpayer expense after Farenthold was forced to resign his congressional seat.

Since 2011, Boyd [chairman of the Calhoun Port Authority] has donated $17,800 to Farenthold. He had never donated to a federal political candidate before. And Boyd donated $5,000 to Farenthold’s campaign a day after the congressman’s office began arranging a meeting for him with the Corps, according to Federal Election Commission records. Boyd also gave $3,250 to Brighter Future PAC, which lists Farenthold’s wife, Debbie, as the treasurer, on Oct. 13, 2016. Federal Elections Commission records show that the next day, the Brighter Futures PAC gave $2,500 to Bill Shuster for Congress [chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee], $2,500 to Issa for Congress.

Now that all the old white men’s palms have been greased, we can all celebrate what the old white men are calling “coincidence.”

In an interview Thursday with the Victoria Advocate, Boyd said his donation to Farenthold after his office arranged a meeting with the Corps was “coincidental.”

And by the way, dredging companies are hired by the port authority. The chairman of this port authority owns … a dredging company. Nobody seemed to notice that until the newspaper got on the case.

Yeah, and Farenthold still owes us $84,000.

