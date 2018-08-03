HORRIFIC: Toddler Dies Shortly After Release From Texas ICE Detention Center

We all said it would happen. It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. And here it is:

A child has died immediately after being "released" from a child detention center in Dilley, Texas.

Report are sparse, but here is what the Washington Post is reporting:

Gregory Chen, director of government relations for American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) put out a statement

“AILA has learned that a toddler died soon after release from the Dilley South Texas Family Residential Center. We do not have information on the cause of death or information that confirms a connection between medical treatment at STFRC and this death.”

Chen further said that the association’s lawyers have “seen ongoing inadequacies in the standard of care provided to mothers and children in Dilley, and have filed complaints with the government raising these concerns.”

ICE continued to dodge questions, stating that they could not investigate without the child's name and other information.

Dilley, the facility where the child was allegedly houses, is one of the largest of the "family detention centers" with a capacity of about 2,400 people.

Twitter provided some possible clues, but they are unable to confirm at this time. A Houston immigration lawyer, Mana Yegani, tweeted that "a girl, who had suffered a respiratory illness while at Dilley, had died soon after her release."

She added: “The child died following her stay at an ICE Detention Center, as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children."

ICE denied it in this carefully worded tweet:

Reports that a child died in ICE custody at Dilley are false. — ICE (@ICEgov) August 1, 2018

Notice they said "in custody" not "after being released from custody. This child was ill. It appears they provided subpar care and maybe released her to someone or dumped her at an ER and pretended like it wasn't their responsibility. Like when you take your sick animal to the pound. Pretty much how ICE and the Trump administration views these kids.

Animals. Animals in cages.