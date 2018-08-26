Jake Tapper Explains The Overwhelming 'Reverence' For John McCain Is 'Because Of Who's In The White House'

CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday pointed out that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has been widely praised in part because of his contrast with Donald Trump.

During a segment in remembrance of McCain, Tapper explained that Trump's White House tenure made McCain's death more meaningful.

"I can't help but think the reason why there's so much reverence for him today is because of who's in the White House right now," Tapper said. "Because they are polar opposites."

Earlier in the broadcast, Tapper also noted that McCain had been gracious after his loss to President Barack Obama in 2008.

"[He] accepted defeat more graciously than I've seen some people accept victory," the CNN host observed.