Trump Refuses To Say John McCain's Name For Bill Named After Him

The Defense Authorization Bill for 2019 is named after Senator McCain, but not once would Trump utter his name during a speech yesterday. Just another bit of pettiness from a man who's frequently disparaged McCain and his military service, infamously saying "He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."

Jake Tapper added his take on this deliberate slight on CNN.

Source: Michael Shearer/New York Times