Moore Spox Crushed When Jake Tapper Explains That Bibles Aren't The Only Book For Swearing-In

By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Scarce
up

Moore spokesman Ted Crockett was crushed and speechless when Jake Tapper explained to him that swearings-in did not have to be done on a Christian Bible.

Tapper was addressing Moore's contention that Muslims aren't fit to serve in Congress, asking Crockett why he believes such a thing.

"Because you have to swear on the Bible," Crockett said. "You have to swear on a Bible to be an elected official in the United States of America."

"[Moore] alleges that a Muslim cannot do that ethically -- swearing on the Bible," he added.

"You know you don't actually have to swear on a Christian Bible, you can swear on anything, really. A Jewish Bible, a Muslim Bible," Tapper gently explained with a quizzical look on his face.

"Oh no, I had to swear on a Bible," Crockett countered. "I've done it three times!"

Tapper tried once again. "I'm sure you picked a Bible but the law is not that you have to swear on a Christian Bible. That is not the law."

A stunned silence followed for nearly ten seconds. It was classic.


Winter Donation Drive
A latte a month. That's all we ask!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV