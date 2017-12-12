Moore Spox Crushed When Jake Tapper Explains That Bibles Aren't The Only Book For Swearing-In

Moore spokesman Ted Crockett was crushed and speechless when Jake Tapper explained to him that swearings-in did not have to be done on a Christian Bible.

Tapper was addressing Moore's contention that Muslims aren't fit to serve in Congress, asking Crockett why he believes such a thing.

"Because you have to swear on the Bible," Crockett said. "You have to swear on a Bible to be an elected official in the United States of America."

"[Moore] alleges that a Muslim cannot do that ethically -- swearing on the Bible," he added.

"You know you don't actually have to swear on a Christian Bible, you can swear on anything, really. A Jewish Bible, a Muslim Bible," Tapper gently explained with a quizzical look on his face.

"Oh no, I had to swear on a Bible," Crockett countered. "I've done it three times!"

Tapper tried once again. "I'm sure you picked a Bible but the law is not that you have to swear on a Christian Bible. That is not the law."

A stunned silence followed for nearly ten seconds. It was classic.