Matt Miller: 'The White House Has The Highest Crime Rate' Of Any Neighborhood In D.C.

Joe Scarborough said today there was "such a culture of corruption there. Somebody yesterday said that (Chris) Collins had to feel picked on when you had Wilbur Ross, in their words, doing insider trading at a pace the guy thought he only had two weeks to live" and reminded viewers "the fish rots from the head."

"I think Joe hit the nail on the head when he called it a culture of corruption," Matt Miller said.

"Democrats have the ability now to make this case that there is this culture that starts at the top with Donald Trump and starts with his family members and kind of pervasive throughout his administration and also the Treasury secretary on government planes, under inspector general investigations and now moving it over to a member of congress.

"The problem for other members of Congress -- this is not to say every Republican member of Congress is corrupt, of course not. But everyone is allowing this to go unchecked. No one in a leadership position, no one on the Hill is saying we need to stop it and investigate it and shine some sunlight.

"That becomes a political vulnerability for all of them. I think one of the interesting subplots of this Chris Collins thing, he is the second person to literally have committed a crime on the White House grounds. They made that call while he was standing on the White House grounds. It's the same place where Mike Flynn, in his White House office, sat down with the FBI and lied to the FBI.

"You could make the case that the White House compound now has the highest crime rate, really, of any neighborhood in Washington."