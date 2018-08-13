Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Mike's Blog Round Up

There's some must-read links in the round up this morning, starting with this one:


Empty Wheel: Roger Stone and Russian Voter Suppression

Nojo at Stinque: Party Out of Bounds

Mike the Mad Biologist: Centrist Democrats and the Iron Law of Institutions

GrassrootsDemPolitics: It's obvious Republicans on Judiciary are HIDING Kavanaugh Documents.

And then there's this: Reddit Hero Calls Out...Fat Women? And the results are not. good.

Round Up by Steve (Blogenfreude) at Stinque.


Comments

