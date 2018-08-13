Mike's Blog Round Up
There's some must-read links in the round up this morning, starting with this one:
Empty Wheel: Roger Stone and Russian Voter Suppression
Nojo at Stinque: Party Out of Bounds
Mike the Mad Biologist: Centrist Democrats and the Iron Law of Institutions
GrassrootsDemPolitics: It's obvious Republicans on Judiciary are HIDING Kavanaugh Documents.
And then there's this: Reddit Hero Calls Out...Fat Women? And the results are not. good.
Round Up by Steve (Blogenfreude) at Stinque. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com
Comments