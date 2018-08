You Might Notice a Trend: Damage control for the next ten generations.

The Rectification of Names: Tempest-flossed David Brooks.

Echidne of the Snakes: And yet more tax relief for the very rich?

Balkinization: Count all the people.

Angry Bear: Finally polling the left agenda.

McSweeney's: Herman Melville answers questions about racism with lines from Moby Dick.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.