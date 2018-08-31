Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
From Pine View Farm - what is truth?

Lawyers, Guns & Money - if beating your wife is 'domestic abuse,' what about killing her?

Mike the Mad Biologist - we have turned oceans into deserts;

Mock Paper Scissors - the coming War Against Algorithms;

The Mahablog - the Id in the White House;

