Oppressed White Men To Rally In D.C. This Weekend, And Other News
Who are the white nationalists gathering in Washington this weekend? https://t.co/h0Dn17wbNE pic.twitter.com/WUZpp5q3W3— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 10, 2018
Poor, poor white people, and other tidbits:
While elevating the base up to eleven 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dU6f638A9Y
— jim haigh (@jmhaigh) August 10, 2018
There is literally A WHITE SUPREMACIST RALLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE WHITE HOUSE THIS WEEKEND but this is the free expression he chooses to criticize....again pic.twitter.com/k0kWfS1HlP
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 10, 2018
Troll pic.twitter.com/LYc9NvK6ve
— 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) August 10, 2018
It should be no surprise that the most unethical, unqualified and unhinged president in our history has attracted an unethical, unqualified and unhinged retinue. My latest in @PostOpinions: https://t.co/qcs8RN1ekT
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 9, 2018
Cables Detail CIA Waterboarding at Prison Run by Gina Haspel https://t.co/au8qmun11D
— Chris Sampson (@TAPSTRIMEDIA) August 10, 2018
Defense Secretary James Mattis, on a "Space Force" (10/17/2017): "I oppose the creation of a new military service and additional organizational layers at a time when we are focused on reducing overhead and integrating joint warfighting functions." https://t.co/z2TM64nSlu
— David Gura (@davidgura) August 10, 2018
Your moment of zen from the Manafort trial. pic.twitter.com/5lHqTNMcK9
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 9, 2018
“Their ideological quest to secure white political and cultural hegemony over the United States continues to be championed by the president himself.” https://t.co/IsTDTsgtZC
— Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) August 10, 2018
NEW: Campaign for @JanzforCongress, the Dem challenging @RepDevinNunes in #CA22, said it
raised $100K in 24 hours after leaked audio of Nunes’ Trump/Mueller comments.
— Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) August 10, 2018
Ex-astronaut tears into Space Force: Trump is the only person who thinks this is a good idea https://t.co/ajOfhMY2nw pic.twitter.com/1NbtEq74WZ
— The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2018
They are purposefully not criticizing President Trump in this statement, instead accusing some members of his admin. of going against Trump’s “intention” to improve ties w/ North Korea. This backs up our recent CNN reporting that the North Koreans want to deal directly with Trump https://t.co/EUMvDc3E4g
— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 10, 2018
i crawled through the wastes of 4chan, gab, and nazi puke twitter to trace the origins of a harassment campaign against activists and journalists. pls give @mmfa clicks as my hazard pay https://t.co/VCZGDKcbPg↓ Story continues below ↓
— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) August 9, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel deserves an Emmy for pulling off the impossible: rendering Kanye West speechless for 7 seconds by hitting him hard on his support for Trump. pic.twitter.com/wmRQ1e7FJk
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 10, 2018
Oh. pic.twitter.com/JaGTLcZ4Ql
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 10, 2018
And finally, because you deserve a good laugh:
For my vegan followers. pic.twitter.com/h3qtSS6nLa
— Lawd Cheesy Crust (@LawdCheesyCrust) August 10, 2018
