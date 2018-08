Trump just called a black woman a dog and about 80% of the GOP don’t think he’s racist. The whole party needs to be defeated in November. Vote today in primaries if you have them. Vote in November like our country depends on it. It does. — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) August 14, 2018

There are statewide primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin, as well as special Senate Primary in South Dakota, and a State Senate special election in Arkansas.

Vote if you can, and comment below on what you're seeing locally.

It's primary day and an open thread. (We'll be updating here as returns come in.)