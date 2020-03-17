Democratic Primaries Open Thread (IL UPDATE)

After a confusing turn of events the #OhioPrimary IS postponed.



States STILL voting today are...

- Arizona

- Florida

- Illinois



Normally I would be enthusiastically telling ppl to go vote, but every one has to decide what’s best 4 their the own health. Stay safe. — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) March 17, 2020

Did you vote today? Our family did, including our 17 year old for the first time!

Open thread on the primaries below.

UPDATE 1: 4:30 PM Early Florida returns:

#Florida Results (50% In):



Biden 59.6% ✔️

Sanders 21.0%



CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 17, 2020

UPDATE 2: Florida is called for Joe Biden

UPDATE 3: Everyone has called Illinois for Biden but MSNBC, who insists it's too early to call. It's not. Biden will win IL in very light turnout. Marie Newman's race may be endangered by the state's insistence on requiring in person voting instead of universal vote by mail. I'm watching that one, but right now it's leaning hard toward Dan Lipinski.