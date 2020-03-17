Democratic Primaries Open Thread (IL UPDATE)

Did you vote today? Our family did, including our 17 year old for the first time!
Open thread on the primaries below.
UPDATE 1: 4:30 PM Early Florida returns:
#Florida Results (50% In):
Biden 59.6% ✔️
Sanders 21.0%
UPDATE 2: Florida is called for Joe Biden
UPDATE 3: Everyone has called Illinois for Biden but MSNBC, who insists it's too early to call. It's not. Biden will win IL in very light turnout. Marie Newman's race may be endangered by the state's insistence on requiring in person voting instead of universal vote by mail. I'm watching that one, but right now it's leaning hard toward Dan Lipinski.